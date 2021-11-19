Cooler weather is on the way into the weekend! Our next rain chance comes Monday to start Thanksgiving week.
30s and low 40s this morning keep a crisp feel to the air, with sunshine expected throughout the day. Highs stay cooler than average, reaching just 50 in the mountains and the upper 50s in the Upstate. Tonight gets chilly quickly for high school football playoffs, in the 40s during the games, and then around freezing and below overnight.
Saturday brings sunshine and highs in the low 50s, and another night near freezing. Sunday, expect passing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Another round of rain will arrive on Monday, mainly in the first half of the day and then clearing. It gets cold again Tuesday, before a slow warm-up to near 60 with sun and clouds for Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.