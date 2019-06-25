Seasonally hot and slightly humid conditions will dominate through the week. Our pop-up storm threat will go down for Tuesday and Wednesday, then return toward the end of the week.
Starting the day with a few passing clouds, expect some patchy fog in the westernmost areas, along with temperatures in the 60s area-wide. Today, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky, with a nice breeze out of the west-northwest. Temperatures sit right at seasonal averages, nearing 90 for the Upstate and lower 80s for the mountains. A stray shower could pop up in western NC, but most areas will stay dry.
Similar weather will follow for Wednesday, staying dry for everyone, before storm chances increase toward late in the week. Any rain we see would still be pretty isolated, so there's a better chance of staying dry than seeing a downpour.
The weekend looks classic for late June, with highs near 90 and a chance for spotty PM storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.