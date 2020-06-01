We'll be able to enjoy our beautiful weather for another couple of days before summer-like heat and humidity return along with pop-up storms.
Partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Through the day, sunshine dominates the sky with a comfortable breeze from the northeast, keeping temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Tuesday stays sunny, but warms up into the low and mid-80s, with similar conditions on Wednesday as highs reach closer to 90 degrees.
As the upper 80s continue for the next several days into the weekend, spotty to scattered late day storms pop back into the picture Thursday onward.
The sky dries out on Sunday, with the heat holding on.
