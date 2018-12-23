After a few showers to wrap up the weekend, we're looking at clear conditions to start the week. Rain won't return until Thursday, but it will be heavy in spots and fairly long-lived.
Christmas Eve Monday is shaping up to be a "classic" forecast for this time of year, meaning we will be very close to the average. Highs will warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s under plenty of sunshine. Christmas Eve night will be seasonably chilly with lows dropping to around freezing in the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.
Christmas Day Tuesday should be sunny and dry, with highs staying in the 50s for most spots. It will be a great day to spend some time outside with the family after opening gifts!
The day after Christmas should maintain the sunshine and "normal" temps in the low to mid 50s, then rain returns for Thursday.
Right now the heaviest rain looks to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. We'll keep you posted if any flooding issues arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.