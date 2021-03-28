For the overnight hours we're looking at gradual clearing and colder temperatures, with breezy conditions to windy in the mountains. Temperatures tumble overnight with lows near 40 in the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains but feeling like 20s and 30s for the mountains and 30s and 40s in the Upstate.
Monday will be a beautiful day with temperatures near normal and wall to wall sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for the Upstate and low to mid 60s in the mountains. Monday night will be chilly with lows in the low 40s in the mountains and upper 30s in the mountains.
Much of Tuesday is dry with some showers later in the day and evening. Showers linger into the overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 50s.
Wednesday a more significant system moves in with showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong to possibly severe. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. At night lows will be in the 30s to around 40s.
Much colder air moves in Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s and 50s in the mountains. Lows at night will be frosty with 30s in the Upstate and 20s and low 30s in the mountains.
As of now the weather looks great into the Easter holiday weekend.
