Monday starts the week with rain chances in the morning followed by some warmer weather toward mid-week. A parade of systems looks to continue, however.
This afternoon looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Warm, breezy weather is expected Tuesday with a small chance of a shower or two...though most places will stay dry. Wednesday starts chilly but otherwise looks sunny with highs in the 60s.
Thursday brings another threat of rain and storms, and a few of these could be locally strong to severe. We still have another day or two to nail down specifics of the threat, but for now, it doesn't look overly significant.
Another system could bring another round of rain and storms to the region this weekend. For now, models disagree on timing...so stay tuned for changes.
