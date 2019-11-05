Seasonably cool air will stick around for much of this week! We’ll end the week with a chance for showers and a blast of colder air for the weekend!
A clearing sky this afternoon will help temperatures climb into the 60s area-wide - a nicer end to a mostly cloudy start to Election Day.
Wednesday looks like the pick day of the week - lots of sun with highs in the 60s!
A cold front will approach late Thursday, bringing showers late in the evening into Friday morning. As the rain clears out, temperatures will struggle into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s despite the sunshine appearing in the afternoon! That will lead to some bone-chilling nights in the 20s and 30s for Friday and Saturday night. We may see some freeze warnings issued in the Upstate as well.
An even COLDER blast of air looks to move in by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, stay tuned!
