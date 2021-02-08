Happy Monday everyone! After the winter weather this weekend we are starting the brand new work week off with quiet weather conditions. However that won't last too long.
We break down the forecast below.
This morning, watch for black ice in areas that saw snow melt as temperatures are starting this morning in the 20s and 30s. The sun today will help boost our temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area.
Clouds will increase tonight, creating a chance for a few rain showers mainly during the morning hours on Tuesday. We should dry out and clear out by the afternoon with temperatures reaching the 50s to even the lower 60s.
On Wednesday we have another chance of showers, with the best chance of widespread soaking rain arriving Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s
A slight cool down is expected for Valentine's Day weekend with another chance of rain.
