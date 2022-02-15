For today, we're looking at mostly sunny and cool conditions with highs in the mid 50s in the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains.
For overnight we're expecting mainly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 30s. Heading into Wednesday, we're looking at increasing clouds with some light rain and drizzle possible, and highs in the 50s.
Wednesday night, mainly cloudy with lows in the 40s, a few showers are possible. A more significant system moves in for Thursday, with rain likely, some could be on the heavy side by evening, with highs in the 60s.
The rain continues into Thursday night with some thunder possible as well, with lows in the 50s, except 30s in the mountains.
Early morning showers Friday will give way to clearing and cooler conditions, with highs in the 60s, except 40s in the mountains.
