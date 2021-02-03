For tonight not as cold as this morning, with mostly clear skies temperatures will drop into the 30s in the Upstate and 20s in the mountains.
Thursday will be another nice day for the Upstate with temperatures topping out in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Thursday night we'll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s and mid 20s for the mountains.
Friday will bring a better chance of showers to the Upstate and maybe a wintry mix in the mountains to begin with. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s with upper 40s in the mountains. Friday night we'll see drier conditions with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
This weekend we'll see a break from the rain on Saturday but more showers and mountain snow returns on Sunday with highs in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
