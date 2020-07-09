Small afternoon rain chances stick with us, but showers and storms become more isolated through the week. Highs will become steamy in the 90s for the next several days, with heat index values approaching 100.
All the while an area of low pressure will be moving off the SC coast and could become tropical. If it were named it would be Fay, and the good news is that it will quickly move away from the Carolinas.
Today begins 60s to lower 70s. The day brings more sunshine, and highs rising to the 80s to 90 degrees. A couple pop-up storms will be possible, with lightning and gusty wind as a possibility, though most areas should remain dry.
Friday will be similar with highs a degree or two hotter than Thursday.
We’ll keep some pop-up storms in the forecast for Saturday as a disturbance moves through, ahead of mostly dry weather Sunday. Highs stay well into the 90s over the weekend.
