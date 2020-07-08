Rain chances stick with us, but showers and storms become more isolated through the week. Highs will be steamy in the 90s with heat index values approaching 95-100.
All the while an area of low pressure will be moving off the SC coast and could become tropical. If it were named it would be Fay, and the good news is that it will quickly move away from the Carolinas.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower and lows in the 70s for the Upstate and 60s in the mountains. Throughout Thursday we’ll see more sunshine and rising temps to 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. A couple pop-up storms will be possible, with lightning and gusty wind as a possibility.
Friday will be similar with highs a degree or two warmer than Thursday. Afternoon storms may be a bit more widespread on Friday as a disturbance approaches.
We’ll keep some pop-up storms in the forecast for Saturday, ahead of drier weather Sunday. Highs will approach the mid-90s by late in the weekend.
