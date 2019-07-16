Classic July weather is setting up for this week, with sweltering heat and fairly small storm chances. Rain will become a bit more likely late in the week, but no washouts anticipated!
Tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy with lows dropping to 72 in the upstate and 67 in the mountains. Wednesday will start with a few clouds, then we’ll see partly cloudy and hot conditions dominate for the afternoon. Highs will get into the low 90s for the upstate, with a heat index approaching 100 degrees. The mountains will see upper 80s.
Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, and for each afternoon pressing through the week. Best chance for wet weather will be in the mountains. A ridge of high pressure is going to keep things hot and mostly dry through the weekend, even though there will be a slightly better chance for some scattered afternoon rain into the weekend.
Normally in July we see highs near 91 for the upstate and 87 in the mountains. We’ll be very close to that the next few days. Even though we will see a few storms develop each afternoon, they should remain spotty in nature and not pose a big severe weather threat.
