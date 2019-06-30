The heat isn't backing off any time soon as more 90+ degree are expected 4th of July week with gradually increasing afternoon storm chances.
A few stray storms are possible in the mountains tonight followed by patchy fog Monday morning and lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Expect highs to soar once again to 94 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains with just a pop-up storm or two in the mountains.
Tuesday will be almost identical, but possibly could end up being the hottest day of the week (not by much) as highs reach 95 in the Upstate and 88 in the mountains.
Expect lower and middle 90s for afternoon high temperatures Wednesday through next weekend including the 4th of July.
This time frame will also feature gradually increasing afternoon storm chances through next weekend.
They'll start fairly spotty on Wednesday, but will gradually become more scattered to widespread at times in the days following the 4th of July.
Safe to say 4th of July won't be the stormiest day of the week or weekend, but there will be a few evening storms that might briefly interrupt any festivities.
