(FOX Carolina) - Classic July weather holds strong this week, with sweltering heat and fairly small storm chances. Wet weather potential begins to kick up a notch in the mountains first, followed by the Upstate later in the week.
This morning, expect a muggy feel to the air along with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Look up if you can, because under a mostly clear sky you'll get a great view of the full buck moon prior to 7am.
The rest of the day brings a partly cloudy sky to the Upstate, wtih highs in the low 90s, along with a small chance for a shower or storm. The mountains become mostly cloudy with a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms as highs reach 86 degrees.
Similar weather holds true for the coming days as a ridge of high pressure in our area keeps hot and mostly dry weather in place through the week. Over the weekend, slightly higher afternoon rain and storm chances will pop up, though highs stay in the 80s to lower 90s each day.
While an isolated storm or two could become strong to severe on any given day, the overall severe threat remains low throughout this weather pattern.
Next week, a bigger push of rain and storms comes on Monday into Tuesday, which will drastically cool temperatures back into the 70s to lower 80s.
