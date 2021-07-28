The heat cranks up over the next few days, with heat index values exceeding 100 by mid-week! Temps go down this weekend, as rain chances come back!
Tonight will bring mostly clear skies and lows down to 69-74.
Thursday will be about a degree or two warmer than Wednesday, with dangerous heat index values late day. Highs temps will reach 90-95, with heat index peaking at around 100-105. Be sure to look after your pets and keep an eye on the elderly during this intense heat.
A front moves in Friday to bring temps back to more normal levels this weekend, but Friday will still bring sizzling heat in the 91-95 range. Highs will be closer to 90 with a 30% chance for late day storms Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.