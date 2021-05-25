This week holds on to temperatures far above average for this time of year, with limited to no rain through midweek. Some showers and an isolated storm come to wrap up the week, allowing for a Memorial Day weekend cool-down.
Today brings similar heat to Monday, but a slightly better chance for a mountain shower or t-storm. Highs will continue to be well above normal with highs in the 80s to low 90s. An isolated mountain shower is possible.
Expect more mountain showers and t-storms between 2-6PM on Wednesday, with Upstate staying dry mid-week for the most part. Highs will stay in the sweltering category in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid to upper 80s in the mountains.
Late week a cold front will move in and stall out. This will increase rain chances for Friday, especially for the Upstate.
By Saturday, a lingering shower or two is possible, but highs finally back off into the 80s for everyone, followed by a much cooler night in the 50s and 60s. Sunday and Memorial Day both look gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and much cooler temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s! Enjoy!
