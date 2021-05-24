Tuesday will bring similar heat to Monday, but a slightly better chance for a mountain shower or t-storm. Highs will continue to be well above normal.
Expect more mountain showers and t-storms between 2-6PM on Wednesday, with Upstate staying dry mid-week for the most part. Highs will stay in the sweltering category in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid to upper 80s in the mountains .
Late week a cold front will move in and stall out. This will increase rain chances, especially for the Upstate where rain will be tough to come by most of the week.
The best chance for rain in the next 7 days looks to be Saturday, as a frontal boundary lingers over the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.