For tonight we're looking at increasing clouds and temperatures will be warmer with lows in the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains.
On Wednesday we'll be seeing a cold front moving into our region. As a result, we're looking at increasing showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with the main threat being strong damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains. For Wednesday night much colder air moves in with clearing skies and temperatures plummeting into the mid 40s for the mountains and upper 30s in the mountains.
Thursday will be a breezy and chilly day with highs in the mid 50s despite a lot of sunshine. In the mountains we'll see highs in the low 40s with some snow showers possible in the morning. Thursday night will be very cold with lows near 30 in the Upstate and mid 20s in the mountains.
Friday will be another cool day with sunshine and highs near 60 in the mountains and upper 40s for the mountains. Friday night and Saturday morning will be another very cold one with temperatures near 32 in the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
For the Easter holiday weekend the weather looks great! It will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. For the mountains temperatures top out near 60 with upper 60s Sunday. For lows 20s and 30s in the mountains and 30s and 40s for the mountains.
