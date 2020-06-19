Temperatures heat up to summer standards this weekend, as we officially usher in the season on Saturday. Father’s Day looks mostly dry, before scattered storms return next week.
Expect some heavy downpours and thunder through Friday evening, with activity calming down overnight. Saturday will start with partly cloudy skies, and temps will rise quickly! Highs will warm back to the upper 80s by late day, with only an isolated shower or storm expected. Mountains will get into the mid 80s.
Father’s Day Sunday looks pretty hot, especially considering how cool it has been lately! Highs will approach 91 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. Rain should be minimal, with the chance at less than 20%. Great day for the pool or the lake!
Our pattern becomes more unsettled next week, mainly for Tuesday and Wednesday as another frontal boundary arrives. We should get some drier weather toward Thursday and Friday of next week.
