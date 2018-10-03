Summer will continue its tight grip on the Carolinas these next few days despite the calendar reading Fall with highs approaching 90° by Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 60s with some cloud cover and patchy fog developing in the mountains/valleys.
Thursday will be a little hotter than Wednesday with temperatures reaching the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
Friday will be the hottest day this week with highs reaching a scorching 90° in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Both Thursday and Friday will bring a decent amount of sunshine and just a stray shower or two in the mountains.
This weekend is when temperatures begin to gradually fall back into the lower and middle 80s.
It'll be felt more on Sunday thanks to a touch more cloud cover and spotty afternoon yielding highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
Clouds will continue to build into the area early next week which will give temperatures the opportunity to cool off more into the middle 70s to lower 80s.
Isolated rain is also possible next Monday-Wednesday, but shouldn't become a big issue.
