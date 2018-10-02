Temperatures will continue to rise in the days ahead as the rain stays away from the Carolinas.
Expect low temperatures tonight to be in the lower and middle 60s with patchy fog developing later on tonight into Wednesday morning.
The mountains have a small chance at experiencing a few sprinkles if not a brief shower or two Wednesday afternoon, but most of the area should stay dry.
High temperatures will be plenty warm reaching the lower and middle 80s in the mountains and Upstate respectively.
Thursday and Friday will be when our heat peaks with highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Chances of setting new record high temperatures are low, but we'll still be in shouting distance as those numbers to beat are in the lower and middle 90s.
This weekend will usher in a slow cooldown into next week, but highs will remain well above average in the lower and middle 80s.
The mountains will also see spotty rain return Sunday afternoon with the of chance at a shower in the Upstate.
Temperatures will finally return closer to normal next week with highs dropping back into the middle 70s and lower 80s and isolated P.M. rain.
