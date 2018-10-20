Temperatures take a tumble tonight as strong north winds take over especially in the mountains.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the western North Carolina mountains tonight into early Sunday morning.
Lows tonight in the mountains will reach the lower and middle 30s, which could cause damage to outdoor plants and vegetation.
The Upstate will still be chilly, but not as much with lows in the lower 40s.
Winds will also pick up gusting upwards of 40 miles per hour in the mountains both tonight and Sunday morning.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for western North Carolina in locations 3500 feet and above through noon Sunday.
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for areas above 5000 feet also through noon Sunday.
Temperatures on Sunday will only reach near 60 in the Upstate and middle 50s in the mountains under a completely sunny sky.
The wind will eventually relax by Sunday night which will allow temperatures to bottom out once again.
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the mountains Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Lows are expected to be in the lower 30s up there and in the upper 30s in the Upstate.
Areas of frost could form early Monday morning.
Expect a warm-up early next week despite the chilly start yielding highs in the 60s to near 70 with zero rain chances.
Our only chance for rain will be next Saturday, but a small one as clouds build into the area.
Temperatures will also fall back into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon.
