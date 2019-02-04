The next few days will be marked by highs in the 70s (likely breaking some records) and limited shower chances.
Thanks to increasing cloud cover, tonight will be mild with lows in the middle and upper 40s with the off chance at a passing shower or two.
Those clouds will break apart Tuesday which will be warmer than Monday producing highs in the lower and middle 70s area-wide.
Record highs to beat are 74 and 73 degrees in the Upstate and mountains respectively.
Clouds will build back in Wednesday ahead of an approaching weak front which could even produce a passing shower or three.
Highs will still be in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
After the front, Thursday will have one final opportunity to warm up again into the middle and upper 70s thanks to more sunshine!
This is the day where both the Upstate and mountains will break their previous record highs of 70 and 71 degrees.
Another cold front will sweep through on Friday which will provide spotty showers throughout the day.
It will also be responsible for cooling us back down to "reality" bringing highs back into the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the Upstate.
Our cooling will continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s with another chance for showers returning on Sunday.
