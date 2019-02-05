The next few days will be marked by highs in the 70s (likely breaking some records) and limited rain chances.
The morning starts with some clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, with the off chance for a shower or two. Clouds break apart through the day, with temperatures reaching 74 Upstate and 69 in western NC. This could tie an old Upstate record from 1899, though the mountains stay below record thresholds.
Clouds will build back in Wednesday ahead of an approaching weak front which could even produce a passing shower, though most areas remain dry. Highs will still reach the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday will have one final opportunity to warm up again into the middle and upper 70s thanks to more sunshine, and will likely shatter records across the entire region. The old Upstate record is 70, with the mountain record of 71. Get out and enjoy the warmth, as a blast of colder air returns.
The next cold front will sweep through on Friday which will provide spotty showers throughout the day, and highs still feeling like spring, however, Friday night drops into the 20s and 30s for the first time in days.
Seasonal normals return over the weekend as much cooler, and even cold air in some cases, pours back into the southeast. Highs remain in the 40s and 50s, with small rain chances returning on Sunday.
