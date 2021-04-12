The week begins far above average for temperatures with sunshine, but as scattered showers develop into midweek, it will cool by nearly 10 degrees by Friday.
Today begins in the 40s and 50s under clear sky, with the sun coming up right around 7:00am. Through the day, sunshine holds strong with temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. Tonight stays clear and drops into the 40s and 50s.
Tuesday stays warm in the 70s to near 80 degrees with a few passing clouds and a 20% chance of an afternoon shower. A slightly greater chance for showers comes Wednesday, holding highs back into the low and mid-70s.
We'll see plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday and temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s across the Upstate and mid-60s in the mountains. Watch out for overnight lows that cool as well, dropping into the 30s and 40s.
Over the weekend, a brief shower is possible both days, but overall dry weather is expected with passing clouds and highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.