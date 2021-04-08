A front approaching over the next few days will slowly increase the rain and storm potential through Saturday, with a chance for a couple strong to severe storms. It should clear before the end of the weekend.
This morning starts in the 50s, with clear skies. Clouds develop quickly today, with scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm by the mid-afternoon hours. Highs reach the 70s area-wide. Tonight turns generally dry with just a stray shower or brief storm in the first half of the night with lows in the 50s.
On Friday, showers and storm chances increase a bit, up to 40%. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do could have a brief downpour and storm. Highs will be in the mid-70s in the Upstate and low 70s for the mountains.
Into Saturday, the rain chances increase with t-storms possible. Some storms on Saturday could be strong, but the severe threat looks to be higher to our west. Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains. Some rain/storms will linger into Saturday night with lows in the 50s ,some 40s in the mountains.
It clears out on Sunday with highs in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky, and more sunshine into next week.
