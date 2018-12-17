Temperatures will gradually cool off Tuesday and Wednesday, but still remain well above our average high of 53° in the Upstate ahead of Thursday's rain.
Expect a quiet and cold night tonight with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
Tuesday will be a touch cooler than today, but still gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday we'll deduct a few more degrees off resulting in highs in the lower and middle 50s with a few clouds building in.
A few showers are possible Wednesday night, but more organized rain will work itself in throughout the day Thursday resulting in another washout.
It will break apart little by little on Friday, but it'll still be a bit on the soggy side.
On the back side of this system, a rain/snow mix will develop in the mountains Friday afternoon into Friday evening which could result in some lighter accumulations along the NC/TN border.
After that, our weather settles down the weekend before Christmas, which should make for some great travel conditions.
The only chance for any rain is a very small one Christmas eve into Christmas Day with highs in the 50s for most.
