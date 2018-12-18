Dry and nice fora few more days, with temperatures gradually cooling off ahead of Thursday's rain.
Gorgeous weather sticks around the area today, with a fully sunny sky. High temperatures reach 61 degrees in the Upstate and 55 in the mountains, which is slightly warmer than the normal range of temperatures for our area, 49-53° this time of year.
Wednesday shaves off a few more degrees, resulting in highs in the lower and middle 50s with a few clouds building in by the afternoon. A few showers are possible late Wednesday night, but more organized rain will work itself in after daybreak.
Thursday high temperatures hold off in the 40s to around 50 degrees with widespread rain, heavy at times. Friday breaks into more of an on/off rain, but stays chilly in the 40s to low 50s with soggy conditions.
On the back side of this system, a rain/snow mix will develop in the mountains Friday afternoon into Friday evening which could result in some lighter accumulations along the NC/TN border.
After that, our weather settles down the weekend before Christmas, which should make for some great travel conditions, as well as both Christmas Eve and Day looking dry and sunny.
