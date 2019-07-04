Heat concerns continue as storm chances build over the next few days.
More heat is expected today as highs reach the upper 80s to low/middle 90s and heat index values approaching and/or exceeding 100° at times.
Scattered storms will develop after 2 PM with heavy rain and lightning being the primary threats. A few more storms could push in during the evening but should gradually be weakening with time - the best coverage of evening rain should be along and southeast of I-85.
Friday and Saturday look more active in the afternoon with a good scattering of slow-moving showers and storms. A few isolated stronger storms with gusty wind are possible, but the main threat with these will be dangerous lightning and heavy rain.
Rain chances continue into early next week but should gradually decrease toward mid-week.
