Beautiful travel weather is in store, along with plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving! Rain returns late on Black Friday.
Tonight will be clear and chilly! Temps will drop to near 37 across the Upstate and 32 in the mountains on Wednesday morning, so bundle up if you are leaving early for work or travel! Sunshine through the day will bring highs in the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Thanksgiving Day looks sunny and cool! The day will start in the 30s area-wide, then temps will warm into the mid to upper 50s.
Black Friday will be clear to start, then clouds will thicken up through the day. Showers are likely by Friday night, then rain will peak during the morning on Saturday. Showers will slowly push out during the afternoon, leaving mostly dry conditions for the Clemson-Carolina game Saturday night at Death Valley.
Sunday looks dry, before another round of showers early next week.
