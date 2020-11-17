You are the owner of this article.
The beautiful weather continues

For this evening we're looking at cooler conditions as temperatures fall through the 50s. Make sure you grab some heavier clothes out the door tonight. Under clear skies we'll see temperatures dip into the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.

Our sunny stretch of weather will continue into the weekend with our temperatures going on a roller-coaster ride. Meaning tomorrow and Thursday temperatures will be in the 50s with a reinforcing shot of cooler air. 

Then we will see our winds shifting to the south Friday and the weekend where temperatures will jump above average into the 60s and 70s, with 60s for the mountains.

Nights will remain chilly, with temperatures falling in the 30s for the Upstate, 40s by the weekend and 20s and 30s for the mountains.

