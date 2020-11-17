For this evening we're looking at cooler conditions as temperatures fall through the 50s. Make sure you grab some heavier clothes out the door tonight. Under clear skies we'll see temperatures dip into the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.
The beautiful weather continues
Locations
Bob Trihy
Meteorologist
