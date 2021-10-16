The fall chill has returned to the Upstate, and will stick around for a few days, thanks to cool high pressure building in from the west.
Overnight temperatures will tumble as the chilly air builds in with a brisk northwest wind. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s to 40 in the mountains. A NW wind will make the feels like temperatures in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a sunny, but cooler day, with highs in the upper 60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. Expect another chilly night Sunday into Monday morning. Under clear skies temperatures will be in the mid 40s, with upper 30s in the mountains.
Monday through Wednesday will bring a warming trend with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm from 70 Monday to the mid 70s by Wednesday. The mountains will warm through the 60s into the low 70s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, with some upper 30s in the mountains.
By Thursday, clouds increase ahead of another cold front, with a few showers possible, and a few of them could linger into Friday. Not expecting a lot of rain, just another shot of some cooler air. Highs will be in the 70s, some 60s in the mountains by Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.