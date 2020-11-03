We're seeing great weather this afternoon and evening for the voting booths. It was a very cold start with temperatures near or at freezing for many. Temperatures have warmed nicely into the upper 60s.
For this evening we're looking at pleasant weather for voting with temperatures settling back into the low 60s then eventually 50s with mostly clear skies. Overnight it won't be as cold with mostly clear skies and lows near 40 in the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday we'll see dry conditions and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 in the Upstate and mid to upper 60s in the mountains. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s for the Upstate Wednesday and Thursday morning with near 50 on Friday morning. For the mountains we'll see mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning with mid 40s Friday morning.
We'll see more clouds for the weekend and only a 20% chance of showers at that time with high in the near 70 for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 50s.
