It was a soggy Saturday across the Upstate and mountains. We'll get a bit of a break overnight as we'll see areas of fog and drizzle. Lows overnight drop into the upper 30s for the Upstate and Mountains.
For Sunday, Valentine's Day we're looking at more showers in the forecast and another chilly and raw day with high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s for highs. If you're headed to dinner Sunday evening make sure you grab the rain gear because showers will persist with temperatures in the 40s. Lows drop to near 40 by Monday morning.
Monday will bring yet another round of rain to the Upstate with chilly high temperatures in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the Mountains. The rain will persist Monday night with lows in the upper 30s for the Mountains and low 40s in the Upstate.
For Tuesday more showers are in the forecast but not as widespread with some peeks of sun and high temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 40s in the mountains. Tuesday night we finally dry things out a bit with lows in the low 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
We finally get a dry day Wednesday, but the rain returns on Thursday, then we dry out again Friday. Highs will be in the 50s with lows 30s and 40s.
