(FOX Carolina) - Thunderstorms will continue across the area overnight tonight, but should really settle down after 1-2 AM.
Otherwise, expect another muggy night with lows in the lower and middle 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains.
Wednesday might start with a stray shower or storm early in the morning, but the rest of the day will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower and middle 90s.
Spotty to scattered thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but likely won't be near as intense or widespread as today.
Another Heat Advisory has been issued for Abbeville, Greenwood and Elbert Counties from noon to 7 PM Wednesday for heat indices nearing 105 degrees.
Drier weather takes over Thursday into the start of this weekend, which will also result in the heat loosening its grip on the western Carolinas.
Expect highs to be near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Rain chances will gradually creep back up later this weekend and into early next week.
