Another very cold start is in store for Thursday, but temps will trend milder toward the weekend. Rain chances will increase Friday and Sunday.
Tonight will be calm, clear and COLD with lows down to the 20s area-wide. Thursday will start with plenty of sunshine, and a few clouds could pass through by afternoon. Highs will rebound to 55 in the Upstate and 51 for the mountains.
Friday brings the return of rain, with showers and a few pockets of light snow early in the mountains, then a good chance for the Upstate to see rain in the afternoon. Highs will only warm into the low 50s.
Showers clear out Friday night, leaving a mostly dry Saturday, but some clouds will linger. Highs will be milder in the 60s. This will be the day to get outside, since rain heads in late Saturday night into Sunday.
Heavy showers and a few t-storms are possible early Sunday morning. There will be a significant severe weather threat to our west, but storms should weaken across our area. Remain weather aware regardless! We should clear out Sunday afternoon with highs near 70!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.