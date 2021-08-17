The flooding and tornadic storms have moved out, but we'll be left with residual landslides, high water, etc in the mountains. The Upstate will be cleaning up tornado damage for days to come.
The worst flooding is across western NC in Haywood and Transylvania counties. Tornadoes were reported in Easley, Mauldin, Fountain Inn and Pendleton.
Tonight will bring clearing skies and breezy winds. Wednesday will be mostly clear with only isolated showers.
Friday brings back a good chance for storms, and after that we'll settle into a more summer-like pattern with highs in the low 90s and PM storms.
