The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch for all Upstate counties and Elbert County, GA. Earlier tornado warnings for Spartanburg & Cherokee counties have also been canceled. There have been no confirmed reports of tornadoes in the area.
Latest forecast:
Storms are clearing out now, but strong storms are pushing into Charlotte and Columbia.
Rain slowly clears tonight, leaving some cooler, breezy weather conditions into the weekend. Highs will struggle to make it into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday, with the sky turning mostly clear.
Monday looks to start next week dry and sunny, followed by small shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm up.
