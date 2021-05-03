UPDATE: The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Laurens County until 3:30pm. Tornado warnings for Greenwood, Laurens and Abbeville Counties have been extended until 3:30pm.
As we start this new work-week some much needed rain is on the way. However it'll come with the cost of the possibility of strong to severe storms. We break down the forecast below.
Scattered rain and storms are in the forecast today as temperatures reach the 70s region-wide. Strong to severe weather is possible, with the main threats being damaging wind and hail, although brief tornadoes can't be ruled out. Stay weather aware!
Tuesday holds a similar weather pattern, with slightly warmer conditions reaching the 70s to lower 80s with more storm activity. The chance for severe storms will be slightly greater than Monday.
To account for the severe weather chances we have been issued under a marginal and slight risk for today and tomorrow.
Wednesday begins with showers and a brief storms, but should dry out with some sun getting through. It turns cooler Thursday through Saturday, with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the Mountains Friday but mainly dry weather takes over.
Saturday looks great, but Sunday, Mother's Day, could have a few showers, but at this point it doesn't look like a washout, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
