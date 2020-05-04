Rain and storms are likely tonight and then again Tuesday which will bring a very low-end threat for severe weather.
A Tornado Warning was issued for Spartanburg County until 8:30pm. It has since expired.
Severe T-Storm WARNING issued for NE Greenville and west-central Spartanburg Counties until 8:15 PM for threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts!
New Severe T-Storm Warning issued for central Spartanburg and north-central Laurens Counties until 8:45 PM for threats of large hail and dmg. wind gusts.
Expect most of this activity to happen after midnight tonight as a warm front moves across the area with main threats of hail and high winds.
Lingering showers are possible Tuesday morning followed by a period of dry weather during the midday.
Clouds are likely to linger to some extent which will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.
However, if clouds clear out and we get warmer, that will mean a heightened risk for afternoon/evening severe storms including the possibility of an isolated tornado.
All activity will end late Tuesday night at the latest leaving Wednesday and Thursday dry but much cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70.
Morning low temperatures Thursday will be in the 30s and 40s which could cause a few areas of frost if not some near-freezing temperatures in the higher terrain of western North Carolina.
Another round of showers is possible late Friday. Along that cold front comes an aggressive push of colder air from the north for Mother's Day weekend.
That will mean afternoon highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s by Sunday morning which could pose some late season frost/freeze concerns.
Temperatures should bounce back into the 70s by early next week.
