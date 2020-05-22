A tree fell during this afternoon’s storm and hit one of Limestone College’s Christian Education Leadership Program houses. No one was injured, but damage is substantial. Many trees are down in the Limestone area of Gaffney. (Credit: Charles Wyatt)
Photos: Downed trees, storm damage reported throughout the Upstate
Tree snaps and falls onto Pelzer highway. (Credit: Howard Q.)
FOX Carolina crews reported a tree that fell onto a car near Lauren's Road.
Downed trees spotted in the Eastside of Spartanburg. (Credit: Tommy Cauthen)
A tree has fallen onto Dan River Road in Spartanburg. (Credit: Mark Warren)
FORECAST:
Strong storms are possible this afternoon, but heat and humidity take center stage for the Memorial Day weekend.
The main storm threat develops this afternoon as highs reach the 70s and warm, unstable air builds in from the west. Storms are most likely today between 2 PM and around 7 PM - these storms will be most capable of producing damaging wind and large hail, though a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
The weekend brings major heat and humidity, and this will drive a storm threat at times...much like a traditional summer forecast. Whenever storms form, they will be slower-moving and capable of gusty wind, hail and torrential rain. The most probable time to see any storm activity will be during the peak heating hours as highs reach the 80s.
Memorial Day holds a similar forecast, with warm and humid conditions and a threat for passing showers or storms as the sky stays cloudy with highs in the 70s. This pattern will be on repeat into much of next week - expect a spotty rain chance each day with near-normal temperatures.
