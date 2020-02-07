Severe storms are out, and the threat for rapidly rising waters has ended; however, river flood warnings continue for several spots into the weekend.
Wind could be the main issue through the day with gusts over 30 mph likely for most spots. Tree and power line damage remains possible as a result, and a wind advisory continues until 6 PM for the entire region.
Additionally, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, and Graham counties for elevations above 3500 feet. The advisory goes until 6 PM with 1-3" of snow possible.
Today's forecast brings some much-needed improvement with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures returning to near normal, though snow showers are expected along the TN border through the day.
Another system moves through Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to the Upstate, becoming mixed with or changing to all snow for the higher elevations into WNC. A brief burst of snow is possible in the Upstate along/north of I-85 from late morning to the afternoon, but no accumulation is expected.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 6 AM to midnight Saturday for Rabun Fo., GA and Jackson, Macon, Haywood and the TN/NC border Counties.
Snow accumulations of 103 inches are possible in these places, but a rain/snow/sleet mix and some lighter accumulations are possible elsewhere.
Nicer conditions briefly move in Sunday before warmer, wetter weather returns for Monday and could last for much of the week. Additional flood concerns are possible.
RELATED -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.