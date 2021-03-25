GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - At 5:30 p.m. all tornado warnings for the Upstate and the Mountains had been canceled or had expired. Tornado warnings began around 2:45 p.m. and new ones continued to be issued for more than two hours. However, another storm from from the southeast will be pushing into the area overnight.
PROTECT YOUR FAMILY
If your community is under a tornado warning, take these steps to keep your family safe.
LATEST FORECAST:
Expect more showers and T-Storms this evening and overnight. The severe threat with tonight's system is lower than the activity we saw this afternoon, but you’ll still want to have a way to get weather alerts! Storms could roll through as you are sleeping, so have a way to be woken up if it gets bad.
The sky will slowly clear Friday, ending with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another wave of rain comes in Saturday and Sunday, with a low severe threat but some heavy rain potential.
Stay weather aware!
