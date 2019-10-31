(FOX Carolina) - Rain is on it's way out for western parts of the area but storm threats linger in easternmost areas.
Some lingering showers could impose on trick-or-treat time, but there is hope for some candy tonight! Here’s the latest:
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Union and Newberry counties until 11 PM. An earlier tornado watch for multiple counties expired just after 5 p.m.
A SEVERE T-STORM WARNING is in effect for Newberry County until 6:15 p.m.
Most of the storms should exit the viewing area by 6 PM.
A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the southwestern mountains, along with the mountains of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties through 8 PM because of excessive rainfall expected during the next 12 hours and what's fallen over the past 24 hours.
A freeze warning has been issued for 8 PM tonight through 10 AM Friday for much of WNC and Rabun County, Georgia. A wind advisory is also in effect from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Friday for Yancey, Mitchell, and the mountains of McDowell counties.
Severe storms are now possible through 6 PM. Damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats, but there is also a small tornado threat...so remain weather aware!
Right now, the latest timing has the heaviest rain across the central Upstate (Greenville, Anderson, TR, Abbeville) around 3-4 PM, then exiting by 5'ish PM. This would mean that the farther west you live, the earlier your kiddos could get out and trick or treat. Most likely you’ll be able to get out in Clemson/Toccoa/Seneca by 5 PM, then spots like Spartanburg/Union/Gaffney may have to wait until 6-7 PM to get out. We’ll be fine tuning this forecast as we get closer.
Clouds will linger into the evening as temperatures fall FAST (especially in the mountains!) and winds pick up, most notably in the mountains as well.
Friday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 30s, and despite full sun through the day, highs only manage the 50s to lower 60s. More sun is expected through the weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and 50s on Sunday. The Upstate is likely to see its first widespread frost risk by Sunday morning.
Next week brings back small rain chances toward Tuesday and Wednesday, but it doesn't look significant at this point.
Looking for indoor trick or treating alternatives? Check out this list:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.