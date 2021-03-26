GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A tornado watch has been canceled for Anderson and Abbeville counties in the Upstate, and Elbert, Hart, and Franklin counties in Georgia.
Storms pushing from Georgia into Abbeville, Laurens, and Greenwood Counties around 7 a.m. were packing hail and lots of lightning.
Storms should begin to move out of the area and conditions should clear by the afternoon.
LATEST FORECAST:
The severe threat with this morning's system is lower than the activity we saw yesterday afternoon, but you’ll still want to have a way to get weather alerts! Storms could roll through as you are sleeping, so have a way to be woken up if it gets bad.
Morning storms should wrap up toward mid-morning, with the sky slowly clearing through the day. Highs warm fast, reaching the 70s to around 80 degrees, with a gusty wind at times.
Another wave of rain comes in Saturday and Sunday, with a low severe threat but some heavy rain potential with highs in the 60s to mid-70s both days. Isolated strong storms could come on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday look sunnier and calm, in the 60s, followed by more rain toward midweek.
Stay weather aware!
PROTECT YOUR FAMILY
If your community is under a tornado warning, take these steps to keep your family safe. Get to the lowest floor of your home, away from windows, and put as many walls between you and the outside as you can!
