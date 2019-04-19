(FOX Carolina) - The tornado watch has expired for the whole area and our threat for severe weather is over.
A handful of flash flood warnings remain in effect for another few hours, but safe to say the heaviest rain is behind us, and only showers remain possible
There has been no confirmation yet that any tornadoes touched down in the area, however officials believe tornadoes may have impacted areas in Newberry and Union counties.
Previous Tornado Warnings for Union, Laurens and Greenwood counties were lifted earlier in the afternoon. There is no word of any tornado damage in those areas.
A viewer sent us this photo of an ominous cloud spotted near the Waterloo area, near the Laurens / Greenwood County line while the warnings were in effect.
Clouds will remain in place on Saturday, with scattered showers on and off. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s, so prepare for a chilly and dreary day.
Easter Sunday clears out beautifully with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine, and that nice weather will last into a good number of days next week.
