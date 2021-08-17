A TORNADO WATCH in place for parts of NE GA until 1PM today.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through 8AM Wednesday, as heavy rain is expected to cause more flooding into late tonight and Tuesday. A slight risk for severe weather, including a small tornado risk accompanies the flood threat.
Upwards of 2-5" of rain is expected to come through the Carolinas today into tomorrow as what's left of Fred moves through the area. Fred made landfall as a tropical storm near Panama City, FL, and tracks just west of the Carolinas.
Highs stay much cooler than usual for this time of year, in the 70s area-wide. Isolated strong to severe storms will accompany the rain, with a tornado risk through the afternoon and evening. Slow drying comes overnight with lows in the 60s to 70 degrees.
Tomorrow won't be clear, but rain will be much less intense and drier time between showers will filter in. Highs return to the low to mid-80s.
Later in the week, highs return to near-normals for August in the mid to upper 80s, with a spotty chance at a shower or storm each day, and that will last into the weekend.
We also continue to watch tropical system Grace as the storm moves over the Caribbean Islands. The current track takes Grace into the middle of the Gulf of Mexico mid to later part of next week moving closer towards Mexico.
Newly named Tropical Storm Henri is spinning near Bermuda and poses no threat to the US right now. It's expected to circle Bermuda the next few days.
Stay weather aware and remember turn around don't drown if you encounter a flooded road.
