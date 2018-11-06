**Tornado WATCH for Rabun, Swain, Graham, and Macon counties until 9 AM**
Showers and t-storms are likely for Election Day, mainly during the early morning voting hours before the sky clears out. A few showers will linger this week, before another burst of rain on Friday ahead of weekend clearing and cooling.
Dense fog has developed in a few areas, so a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by National Weather Service for the southern Upstate until 8am. Along with patchy fog, showers and storms move through the mountains, bringing heavy rain and some gusty winds, and an isolated tornado threat. The Upstate will get in on the storms between 8AM-12PM before conditions dry out for the second half of the day. Highs will be mild in the 70s, with a strong breeze.
Your best times to get out to vote and avoid the storms will be from midday onward, though you may be able to squeeze in a quick run to the polls ahead pf the storms, if you get there in the Upstate right when they open at 7am. However late morning will bring the heaviest rain, before afternoon improvement.
We won’t be finished with the rain just yet, as an upper level system swings in for Wednesday. This won’t bring thunderstorms as it looks now, but scattered rain and cloud cover will persist.
The next widespread rain chance is back on Friday morning ahead of a cold front that will drop temps dramatically for this weekend. We should see full sunshine back by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.