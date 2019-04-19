(FOX Carolina) - A tornado WATCH is in effect for much of the Upstate into Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties until 5 PM.
The severe weather threat remains high Friday as a powerful storm system moves through. Things quiet down by late Friday, but showers will linger for Saturday.
Severe storms with damaging wind, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible for the next several hours across a large part of the Upstate into the foothills of NC.
The main weather system moves out late this afternoon and evening, but a few showers will last into the overnight. By then the severe threat will be zero, so there should be no worries heading into the hours past sunset.
Clouds will remain in place on Saturday, with scattered showers on and off. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s, so prepare for a chilly and dreary day.
Easter Sunday clears out beautifully with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine, and that nice weather will last into a good number of days next week.
